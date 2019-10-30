Loading articles...

Fiat Chrysler confirms talks with French carmaker Peugeot

MILAN — Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is confirming that it is in talks with French rival PSA Peugeot on a tie-up to create one of the world’s largest automakers.

The statement on Wednesday didn’t say whether the talks were aimed at a full merger or a looser alliance. No further details were given.

Fiat Chrysler has long been looking for a partner to help shoulder investments in the capital-heavy industry. Talks this year with another French carmaker, Renault, failed over French government concerns over the role of the Japanese partner Nissan.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was formed in 2014 out of a merger of Italian carmaker Fiat and the American company Chrysler, which Fiat brought back from the brink of bankruptcy.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 50 minutes ago
Good Wednesday morning! It’s a cooler day for us today and there’s wet weather on the way ☔️(Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more