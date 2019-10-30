Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dartmouth to replace damaged $1.4 million microscope
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 30, 2019 11:18 am EDT
HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth College will have to replace a microscope valued at more than $1.4 million after water from a storm damaged it.
A college official said Wednesday that the electron microscope was damaged during a Sept. 24 storm and that Dartmouth was working with its insurer. It is hoping the microscope, which was housed at the Electron Microscope Facility, can be replaced soon. There was construction at the time of the storm.
The microscope allows for high-resolution imaging of the surface of a wide variety of samples such as metals, catalysts powders, bacteria, and even ice. The college says students can use a second microscope to complete some of their work and that Harvard University and the University of New Hampshire have offered the use of their facilities.
