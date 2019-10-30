Loading articles...

Dartmouth to replace damaged $1.4 million microscope

HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth College will have to replace a microscope valued at more than $1.4 million after water from a storm damaged it.

A college official said Wednesday that the electron microscope was damaged during a Sept. 24 storm and that Dartmouth was working with its insurer. It is hoping the microscope, which was housed at the Electron Microscope Facility, can be replaced soon. There was construction at the time of the storm.

The microscope allows for high-resolution imaging of the surface of a wide variety of samples such as metals, catalysts powders, bacteria, and even ice. The college says students can use a second microscope to complete some of their work and that Harvard University and the University of New Hampshire have offered the use of their facilities.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 50 minutes ago
Eglinton from Brentcliffe to Leslie is closed for a police investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:18 AM
Special weather Statement issued for #Toronto GTA. Prolonged stretch of wet weather beginning late this morning. Ve…
Latest Weather
Read more