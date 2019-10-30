Loading articles...

Cohen partner gets probation in tax fraud case

ALBANY, N.Y. — A past associate of President Donald Trump’s imprisoned former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has been sentenced to probation for engaging in tax fraud.

The New York Times reports that Evgeny Freidman was sentenced in Albany County Court in New York on Wednesday after pleading guilty to pocketing $5 million in taxi fees that were supposed to fund public transportation.

Freidman was dubbed the Taxi King of New York for managing cab fleets for investors including Cohen.

Cohen last year pleaded guilty to several charges, including tax evasion, lying to Congress and breaking campaign finance laws by arranging hush-money payments to two women who said they had affairs with Trump.

The president has denied any sexual relationship with either woman and said any payments were personal matters, not campaign expenses.

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

The Associated Press

