Brazil president blasts news media 'scoundrels'

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has lashed out again at local news media, accusing them of undermining his government.

A furious Bolsonaro said on Facebook Live late Tuesday that TV channel Globo was making his life hell, and referred to its journalists as “rotten, scoundrels, without scruples.”

TV Globo reported that the doorman for Bolsonaro’s gated community in Rio de Janeiro mentioned his name in an investigation into the 2018 murder of politician Marielle Franco.

The doorman reportedly told police one of the suspected killers went to the housing complex on the day of the murder, said at the gate he was visiting Bolsonaro’s home, then drove directly to another residence. Bolsonaro wasn’t in Rio at the time and hasn’t been implicated.

Bolsonaro said: “I had no motive to kill anyone.”

The Associated Press