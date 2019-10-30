Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Baltimore may pay $8M settlement to wounded police trainee
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 30, 2019 7:39 am EDT
BALTIMORE — A police trainee who was shot during a training accident in Maryland could receive an $8 million settlement from the city of Baltimore.
News outlets report the city’s Board of Estimates is expected to vote Wednesday on the settlement for Raymond Gray. He was training to become a University of Maryland police officer in 2013 when an instructor mistakenly used a live weapon to demonstrate the danger of standing in a line of fire.
The instructor, William Scott Kern, was convicted of reckless endangerment and served 60 days in jail. He was fired from the police department.
Gray lost an eye and has a bullet lodged in his brain. His attorney, A. Dwight Pettit, says Gray will need 24/7 care for the rest of his life.
The Associated Press
