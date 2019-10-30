Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Apple overcomes iPhone slump with strong fiscal 4Q showing
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 30, 2019 4:57 pm EDT
FILE - This July 24, 2019, file photo shows an Apple Store in Chicago is seen. Apple Inc. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is still running a well-oiled moneymaking machine despite cooling demand for its hottest product, the iPhone.
The latest evidence of Apple’s prowess emerged Wednesday with the release of its results for the July-September quarter.
Both Apple’s sales and revenue exceeded analyst estimates as the company’s newest iPhones got off to a better start than expected, even though the devices aren’t that much different last year’s models. Even so, iPhone revenue fell 9% from the same time last year.
And Apple signalled its confidence that the momentum will continue in the current quarter, which spans the crucial holiday season. It’s calling for revenue to climb by about 4% from the same time last year.
Apple’s stock gained nearly 2% in extended trading.