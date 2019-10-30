Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'A bold step': Democrats pleased by Twitter political ad ban
by Will Weissert, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 30, 2019 8:55 pm EDT
President Donald Trump speaks during a Medal of Honor Ceremony for U.S. Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams, currently assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidates are largely praising Twitter’s decision to ban all political advertising, while President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is decrying the move as attempting to muzzle conservatives on social media.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Wednesday that “we believe political message reach should be earned, not bought.” It came after Facebook was panned for saying it would not fact-check ads by politicians or their campaigns, allowing them to lie freely.
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) called it a “bold step” that reflects a “sense of responsibility” on Twitter’s part. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock suggested that Facebook should follow Twitter’s lead, tweeting simply: “Good. Your turn, Facebook.”
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale panned Twitter for walking “away from hundreds of millions of dollars of potential revenue, a very dumb decision for their stockholders.”