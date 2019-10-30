6 killed, 2 wounded in Mexican prison riot

MEXICO CITY — Six inmates are dead and two are injured following a riot at a prison in Morelos state, just south of Mexico City.

Prisoners took four guards hostage, but they were apparently rescued unharmed.

The Morelos state interior secretary said the riot started Wednesday morning, and control of the facility was re-established a few hours later.

Pablo Ojeda said hundreds of police and military surrounded the penitentiary and trained dogs were used to regain control of the facility located just south of the city of Cuernavaca.

Local media reported one of the dead was an operator for the Jalisco drug cartel.

The Associated Press