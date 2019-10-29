Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US consumer confidence falls for third consecutive month
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 29, 2019 10:26 am EDT
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2019, file photo shoppers examine refrigerators at a Home Depot store location, in Boston. On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for October. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence fell for a third consecutive month in October as optimism about job prospects and business conditions down the road grew weaker.
The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index edged down to 125.9 in October, compared with 126.3 in September. Feelings about the present situation improved, but future expectations frayed.
Conference Board economist Lynn Franco said Tuesday that even with the recent declines, confidence remains high and that should support strong holiday shopping.
Confidence has been rattled by a global slowdown and a U.S.-China trade war which have hurt American manufacturers and increased uncertainty.