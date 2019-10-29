Loading articles...

UN chief is blunt: Women remain excluded from peace tables

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was unusually blunt: Women are excluded from many peace tables nearly two decades after the U.N. adopted a landmark resolution calling for women to be included in decision-making positions at every level of peacemaking and peacebuilding.

The U.N. chief told the Security Council Tuesday that sexual and gender-based violence remain weapons of war and a growing number of armed groups promote male superiority and misogyny as part of their core ideology.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, head of UN Women, told the council that “violent misogyny is on the rise,” with record levels of political violence targeting women.

Guterres and Mlambo-Ngcuka stressed the stark contrast between support from the U.N.’s 193 member states for the resolution adopted in 2000 on women, peace and security and the reality for women.

