Loading articles...

UK police seek 2 brothers in container death case

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, police forensic officers attend the scene after a truck was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, in Thurrock, South England. The discovery in England of the bodies of 39 people believed to be from China lays bare some crucial but sometimes overlooked facts about China's development as a rising global power that has elevated hundreds of millions of its citizens to the middle classes. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

LONDON — British police say they are searching for two brothers from Northern Ireland as the investigation widens into the deaths of 39 people who were found in a truck container in southeastern England.

Authorities are searching for 40-year-old Ronan Hughes and his 34-year-old brother Christopher Hughes. Both men, who are from Armagh in Northern Ireland, also have ties to the Republic of Ireland.

Both are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper said Tuesday that “finding and speaking to the Hughes brothers is crucial to our investigation.

Maurice Robinson, 25, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
update: EB 401 east of Avenue collectors, two right lanes are now blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:23 AM
Enjoy the milder air today (Oct29) It will be cooler for the rest of the week and prepare for rain and wind for Hal…
Latest Weather
Read more