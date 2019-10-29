Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Turkey detains 3 IS militants planning attack
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 29, 2019 6:00 am EDT
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have detained three suspected Islamic State group militants who were allegedly scheming a “sensational” attack in the aftermath of the killing of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Anadolu Agency said Tuesday the three, who have not been identified, were detained in simultaneous raids in Istanbul. They were allegedly preparing for a possible attack to coincide with Tuesday’s celebrations marking the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish republic.
Turkey has stepped up security following al-Baghdadi’s killing in a U.S. raid in Syria. Police on Monday detained 20 foreign nationals suspected of IS links in a security sweep in Ankara.
Turkey was hit by a wave of attacks in 2015 and 2016 blamed on IS and Kurdish militants that killed around 300 people.
