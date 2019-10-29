Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump attends fundraiser for House Republicans
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 29, 2019 7:36 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is helping raise money for a fundraising committee focused on supporting House Republicans in next year’s elections.
Tuesday’s fundraiser is expected to bring in more than $13 million for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s joint fundraising committee, Take Back the House 2020.
Drew Florio, communications director for McCarthy’s reelection campaign, says there will be about 315 attendees who have each contributed $35,000 or more to the committee. About 115 House Republicans are also be in attendance.
The fundraiser is taking place at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, with Trump and McCarthy participating in a roundtable discussion with contributors. The president is also delivering a keynote address.
Democrats have a 234-197 majority in the House with one independent and three vacancies.
The Associated Press
