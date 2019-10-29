Councillors to discuss city's transit deal with province

Toronto city council meets on Tuesday, and the main item on the agenda is whether to accept the city’s new transit deal with the province.

As part of the proposed deal, the province would drop its plans to takeover the subway system. In return, city staff would have to support the province’s plan for major transit projects, including the Ontario Line.

The agreement, which still needs approval by city council, would secure an almost $30-billion investment in new transit for the city.

Premier Doug Ford announced the province’s plan for the Ontario Line in April, instead of the Downtown Relief Line that the city had been planning.