Loading articles...

Texas officer shot during traffic stop, 2 suspects held

DENTON, Texas — Authorities say a North Texas police officer is in critical but stable condition after being shot during a traffic stop, and two suspects who fled were later taken into custody and hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Denton police say the officer pulled the suspects’ vehicle over for an equipment violation around midnight Monday in Denton, located about 40 miles (64 kilometres) northwest of Dallas. Police say backup officers at the scene returned fire after the officer was shot. The suspects’ vehicle was later spotted by police in the nearby city of Carrollton, and they were taken into custody after a short pursuit.

Police said at a news conference early Tuesday that the officer was undergoing surgery. Police said the suspects were being treated for gunshot injuries at a hospital.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 57 minutes ago
SB 400 south of Hwy 88, the left lane is blocked with a collision. AND SB 400 approaching Sheppard, one lane is blo…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 13 minutes ago
View from @EarthCam #Toronto east view Oct 29 7:40am. Fog and mist will dissipate this morning (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more