Man charged after gun found in back of police car

A 38-year-old Mississauga man is facing a slew of charges after a gun was found at the feet of a handcuffed suspect in the back seat of a police vehicle.

Police said that on Sunday, officers were called to The Esplanade for reports of an impaired driver.

Police said they located a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. He was taken into police custody and officers patted him down before handcuffing him and putting him in the back of the police car.

According to police, while they were taking the suspect to the station, officers heard the sound of something hitting the floor in the back seat.

Police pulled the cruiser over and when they opened the rear door they saw a semi-automatic pistol on the floor of the car, in front of the suspect.

The firearm was secured by officers and the suspect was searched again before being taken to the station to take a breath test and to be processed.

Ali Shobeg, 38, of Mississauga faces nine charges, including eight firearm-related charges.

Toronto Police chief Mark Saunders released the following statement.

“The safety of our officers and the public is of paramount importance to the Toronto Police Service,” said Chief Mark Saunders.

“Our officers face risks every day in their jobs. In this case, a call for a suspected impaired driver resulted in multiple firearm-related charges against an individual who allegedly concealed the firearm during his arrest by police. The officers conducted a search of the accused and the gun was not detected. The incident is under investigation to assess if this is a training or disciplinary matter.

Media outlets published police security video from cameras inside the cruiser.

“I have ordered a full investigation into the leak of the in-car camera evidence which is a clear breach of protocol and procedure,” Saunders added.