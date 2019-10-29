Loading articles...

Man charged after gun found in back of police car

Last Updated Oct 29, 2019 at 10:56 am EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A 38-year-old Mississauga man is facing a slew of charges after a gun was found at the feet of a handcuffed suspect in the back seat of a police vehicle.

Police said that on Sunday, officers were called to The Esplanade for reports of an impaired driver.

Police said they located a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. He was taken into police custody and officers patted him down before handcuffing him and putting him in the back of the police car.

According to police, while they were taking the suspect to the station, officers heard the sound of something hitting the floor in the back seat.

Police pulled the cruiser over and when they opened the rear door they saw a semi-automatic pistol on the floor of the car, in front of the suspect.

The firearm was secured by officers and the suspect was searched again before being taken to the station to take a breath test and to be processed.

Ali Shobeg, 38, of Mississauga faces nine charges, including eight firearm-related charges.

Toronto Police chief Mark Saunders released the following statement.

“The safety of our officers and the public is of paramount importance to the Toronto Police Service,” said Chief Mark Saunders.

“Our officers face risks every day in their jobs. In this case, a call for a suspected impaired driver resulted in multiple firearm-related charges against an individual who allegedly concealed the firearm during his arrest by police. The officers conducted a search of the accused and the gun was not detected. The incident is under investigation to assess if this is a training or disciplinary matter.

Media outlets published police security video from cameras inside the cruiser.

“I have ordered a full investigation into the leak of the in-car camera evidence which is a clear breach of protocol and procedure,” Saunders added.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 Approaching the 412, the right lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from Salem.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:23 AM
Enjoy the milder air today (Oct29) It will be cooler for the rest of the week and prepare for rain and wind for Hal…
Latest Weather
Read more