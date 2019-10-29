Loading articles...

Strong rainfall allows Ketchikan to return to hydropower

KETCHIKAN, Alaska — A return to more normal rainfall will save money for Ketchikan’s electric utility and its customers.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports strong rainfall has solidified hydropower use and will allow Ketchikan Public Utilities to cut loose two leased diesel generators by the end of the month.

Using hydropower instead of burning diesel in the generators will save the utility about $60,000 monthly.

Low rainfall had reduced Ketchikan’s ability to use its hydropower generators. But as of Friday, Ketchikan was just a few inches short of normal rainfall through October of 106 inches (269.24 centimetres).

That’s 25 inches (63.5 centimetres) ahead of last year’s rainfall at the end of October.

Ketchikan has been in a severe drought classification or worse since the end of September 2018.

___

Information from: Ketchikan (Alaska) Daily News, http://www.ketchikandailynews.com

The Associated Press

