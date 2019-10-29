Loading articles...

Sheriff's office: 2 bodies discovered buried at Texas beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Investigators are trying to identify two bodies found buried at a South Texas beach amid the search for a missing New Hampshire couple.

The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy located a woman’s remains Sunday in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi. Chief Deputy Jaime Garza says a man’s body was discovered Monday beneath the first body.

Authorities suspect foul play. The remains have been transported to a medical examiner.

Garza says it’s too early to say whether the bodies are connected to the search for 48-year-old James Butler and his wife, 46-year-old Michelle.

The sheriff’s office on Friday announced the Butlers were reported missing, along with their truck and RV. Relatives last heard from them Oct. 14 and believe the pair visited Padre Island.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately return messages Tuesday.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 Approaching the 412, the right lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from Salem.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:23 AM
Enjoy the milder air today (Oct29) It will be cooler for the rest of the week and prepare for rain and wind for Hal…
Latest Weather
Read more