Russian defence minister hails military ties with Armenia

MOSCOW — Russia’s defence minister is visiting Armenia for talks about military co-operation between the ex-Soviet allies.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu hailed Armenia, which hosts a Russian military base, as Moscow’s “key partner.” He said Tuesday after inspecting the base that it serves as “the guarantor of stability in the Caucasus region.”

The Russian base in Armenia has about 4,000 troops and air defence assets. The base’s commanding officer reported to Shoigu that its capability has markedly increased with the deployment of new modern weapons systems.

Russia and Armenia have held joint military manoeuvrs and co-ordinated air defence operations. Russia also has provided Armenia with modern weapons, such as the Su-30 fighter jets.

The Associated Press

