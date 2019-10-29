Loading articles...

Russia: Blast near armoured vehicles in NE Syria, no injuries

MOSCOW — The Russian military says an explosive device detonated next to its armoured vehicles in Syria, but says there were no injuries or damage.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said the explosion occurred Tuesday as Russian military police were preparing to meet with Turkey’s military at the Derbisia checkpoint on the Syria-Turkey border.

The attack came shortly before a deadline for Syrian Kurdish fighter to retreat from the border areas was set to expire.

The Kurdish withdrawal is in line with last week’s deal between Russia and Turkey, which halted Turkey’s invasion of northeast Syria against Kurdish militias.

Moscow and Ankara have agreed to allow Turkey to retain control over the areas it seized. Russian and Syrian troops will control the rest of the frontier.

The Associated Press

