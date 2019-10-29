Loading articles...

Residents hit by Kilauea eruption relieved at fewer tourists

HILO, Hawaii — The Big Island neighbourhood that was ravaged by the 2018 Kilauea volcano eruption has become a destination for tourists wanting to get a look at the damage caused by one of the largest eruptions in the Hawaii volcano’s recent history.

But the Hawaii Tribune Herald reports Tuesday that residents of the Leilani Estates neighbourhood consider the visitors a nuisance and are relieved to see interest beginning to wane.

Tourism increased as residents were trying to return to their homes and property after being forced to evacuate. More than 700 homes were destroyed.

Leilani Estates Community Association president Andy Andrews says the number of tourists has fallen significantly since earlier this year and that there are fewer confrontations between locals and visitors, who he says ignore warning signs and parking rules.

Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/

The Associated Press

