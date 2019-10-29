Provincial Energy Minister calls out Liberal staffer for removing anti-carbon tax stickers

The province’s Minister of Energy says it’s not the adhesive that’s making the carbon tax stickers peel off, but the work of a federal Liberal staffer.

During Question Period at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, Greg Rickford said the stickers, which have been stuck to gas pumps across the province, are being peeled off ‘by Liberal staffers.’

Rickford didn’t provide any evidence to back up his claim but told the media to “look it up” on social media.

A post made by Mike Whitehouse, Chief of Staff for Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre, on Oct. 22 seemed to back up the energy minister’s claim.

“A milestone of sorts. Tonight, I ripped off and destroyed my 100th of Doug Ford’s propaganda stickers. Proud to do my part to push back on Ford’s grotesque reign of incompetence.,” the post, which was accompanied by a photo of a hand ripping off an anti-carbon tax sticker, read.

Previously, Premier Doug Ford acknowledged that the stickers were produced using the wrong adhesive and were falling off.

The stickers became mandatory by law in Ontario gas stations at the end of August.

Rickford announced on Monday that the stickers would be staying up, saying the public still needed the details the stickers provided.