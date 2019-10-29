Loading articles...

Provincial Energy Minister calls out Liberal staffer for removing anti-carbon tax stickers

Last Updated Oct 29, 2019 at 1:41 pm EDT

A gas station owner is seen applying the anti-carbon tax stickers to the gas pumps which has been mandated by the Ford government. Stations that don't comply risk hefty fines. CITYNEWS/Cynthia Mulligan

The province’s Minister of Energy says it’s not the adhesive that’s making the carbon tax stickers peel off, but the work of a federal Liberal staffer.

During Question Period at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, Greg Rickford said the stickers, which have been stuck to gas pumps across the province, are being peeled off ‘by Liberal staffers.’

Rickford didn’t provide any evidence to back up his claim but told the media to “look it up” on social media.

A post made by Mike Whitehouse, Chief of Staff for Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre, on Oct. 22 seemed to back up the energy minister’s claim.

“A milestone of sorts. Tonight, I ripped off and destroyed my 100th of Doug Ford’s propaganda stickers. Proud to do my part to push back on Ford’s grotesque reign of incompetence.,” the post, which was accompanied by a photo of a hand ripping off an anti-carbon tax sticker, read.

Previously, Premier Doug Ford acknowledged that the stickers were produced using the wrong adhesive and were falling off.

The stickers became mandatory by law in Ontario gas stations at the end of August.

Rickford announced on Monday that the stickers would be staying up, saying the public still needed the details the stickers provided.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Richard Killy

Sounds like Mischief to me! Charge him !!!

October 29, 2019 at 1:48 pm
Richard Killy

Sure. His Grotesque reign of informing us how much the Carbon ‘Tax’ is going to steal from my wallet. Go figure a Liberal wouldn’t want the truth to get told to the public.

October 29, 2019 at 1:50 pm
Load More Comments
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 at Avenue collectors - all lanes reopened! SB Avenue ramp to EB 401 also reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:23 AM
Enjoy the milder air today (Oct29) It will be cooler for the rest of the week and prepare for rain and wind for Hal…
Latest Weather
Read more