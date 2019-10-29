Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Provincial Energy Minister calls out Liberal staffer for removing anti-carbon tax stickers
by News Staff
Posted Oct 29, 2019 1:39 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 29, 2019 at 1:41 pm EDT
A gas station owner is seen applying the anti-carbon tax stickers to the gas pumps which has been mandated by the Ford government. Stations that don't comply risk hefty fines. CITYNEWS/Cynthia Mulligan
The province’s Minister of Energy says it’s not the adhesive that’s making the carbon tax stickers peel off, but the work of a federal Liberal staffer.
During Question Period at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, Greg Rickford said the stickers, which have been stuck to gas pumps across the province, are being peeled off ‘by Liberal staffers.’
Rickford didn’t provide any evidence to back up his claim but told the media to “look it up” on social media.
A post made by Mike Whitehouse, Chief of Staff for Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre, on Oct. 22 seemed to back up the energy minister’s claim.
“A milestone of sorts. Tonight, I ripped off and destroyed my 100th of Doug Ford’s propaganda stickers. Proud to do my part to push back on Ford’s grotesque reign of incompetence.,” the post, which was accompanied by a photo of a hand ripping off an anti-carbon tax sticker, read.
Sounds like Mischief to me! Charge him !!!
Sure. His Grotesque reign of informing us how much the Carbon ‘Tax’ is going to steal from my wallet. Go figure a Liberal wouldn’t want the truth to get told to the public.