Paper: Family suit in police shooting settled for $2 million

PITTSBURGH — A newspaper reports that a federal civil rights lawsuit brought by the family of a black teenager killed by a white Pennsylvania police officer has been settled for $2 million.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that a federal judge approved dismissal of the suit against the city of East Pittsburgh, and Allegheny County court records for the teenager’s estate include the settlement amount. Family attorneys declined comment, saying the documents speak for themselves.

Authorities said 17-year-old Antwon Rose was shot after bolting from a car during a June 2018 traffic stop. Ex-officer Michael Rosfield, who said he thought Rose or another suspect had a gun pointed at him, was acquitted of homicide in March. Rose was unarmed but had a gun clip in his pocket. Protests followed both shooting and verdict.

