Pakistani court suspends conviction of ailing ex-PM Sharif

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif celebrate a court decision in favor of their leader, outside a hospital where he is receiving treatment, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. A Pakistani court has suspended the conviction of Sharif on medical grounds for eight weeks so that he can continue to receive medical treatment. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani court has suspended the conviction of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif for eight weeks on medical grounds.

Sharif, 69, received a seven-year jail sentence for corruption and money laundering in 2018. But he was rushed to the hospital last week, and his doctors say his health remains unstable.

Tuesday’s suspension comes hours before a temporary bail granted to Sharif over the weekend was to expire.

After eight weeks, Sharif will have to return to court and either get an extension for more treatment or go back to jail.

Sharif, who served three times as prime minister, has a history of heart disease.

He was removed from office by the judiciary in 2017 over corruption allegations. He was later convicted and sentenced, but is appealing his conviction.

The Associated Press

