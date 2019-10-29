Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
One-time rival of Germany's Merkel assails her leadership
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 29, 2019 5:34 am EDT
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a Christian Democratic Union party leaders meeting in Berlin, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Merkel's CDU, which led Thuringia for 24 years until 2014, finished third behind the ex-communist Left Party and the far-right Alternative for Germany on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. state elections. (Photo/Markus Schreiber)
BERLIN — A one-time rival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel has assailed her leadership style, adding to tensions in her centre-right party after a dismal state election performance.
Friedrich Merz ran last year to succeed Merkel as leader of her Christian Democratic Union but was narrowly defeated by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. He still has many supporters in the party.
On Sunday, the CDU finished third in an election in Thuringia, a state it once dominated. In an interview Monday night with ZDF television, Merz pointed to the “abysmal” image of Merkel’s national government.
Merz said the party is in “a really difficult situation” and said the main reason why is that “the inertia and lack of leadership of the chancellor has been hanging over this country like a blanket of fog for years.”