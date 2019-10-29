Loading articles...

North Korea rejects meeting with South over resort

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea has rejected South Korea’s request for working-level talks to discuss the possible demolition of South Korean-made hotels and other facilities at the North’s Diamond Mountain resort that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants removed.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry says North Korea in letters sent to the South on Tuesday said face-to-face meetings would be unnecessary and repeated its stance that details should be worked out through document exchanges.

The South on Monday proposed a working-level meeting with North Korea, days after the North formally demanded that the South Koreans come to Diamond Mountain at an agreed-upon date to clear out their facilities.

Kim has ordered the destruction of the properties, apparently because Seoul won’t defy U.S.-led sanctions and resume South Korean tours at the site.

The Associated Press

