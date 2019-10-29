NewsAlert: Gwen Benaway wins Governor General's Literary Award for poetry

Gwen Benaway says winning the Governor General’s Literary Award for poetry can feel like a “double-edged sword.”

The Toronto writer and scholar says she’s shocked to be among the few transgender women to be recognized by a Canadian literary institution, even as she protests another.

Benaway and others have denounced Toronto Public Library’s refusal to cancel an event featuring a speaker who has been critical of transgender rights.

She says the awards spotlight on her third poetry collection, “Holy Wild,” could help her voice reach other trans women, but also draw out those seeking to silence her.

The Governor General’s Literary Awards, which are administered by the Canada Council for the Arts, named six other English-language winners on Tuesday.

Winnipeg’s Joan Thomas scored the fiction prize for “Five Wives,” while Don Gillmor of Toronto received the non-fiction honour for “To the River: Losing My Brother.”

Each winner receives $25,000, while the publisher of each winning book receives $3,000 to support promotional activities. Finalists each receive $1,000.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will host a ceremony honouring the winners at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Dec. 12.

