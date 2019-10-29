Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Nepal man shatters record for scaling world's highest peaks
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 29, 2019 5:12 am EDT
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2015, file photo, Mt. Everest is seen from the way to Kalapatthar in Nepal. Nepal mountaineering authorities have determined that an Indian couple faked a Mount Everest ascent earlier this year by altering photographs to show they were on the summit. A Nepalese national has shattered the previous mountaineering record for successfully climbing the world’s 14 highest peaks, completing the feat in 189 days. (AP Photo/Tashi Sherpa, File)
KATHMANDU, Nepal — A Nepalese national has shattered the previous mountaineering record for successfully climbing the world’s 14 highest peaks, completing the feat in 189 days.
Nirmal Purja scaled the 8,027-meter (26,340-foot) Mount Shishapangma in China on Tuesday, which was the last of the 14 peaks that are more than 8,000 metres (26,240 feet) in height.
The previous record for climbing the 14 peaks was seven years, 10 months and six days. It was set by South Korean climber Kim Chang-ho.
Mingma Sherpa of the Seven Summit Treks in Kathmandu, which equipped the expedition, said Purja was safely descending from the summit.
A former soldier in the British army, Purja began his mission on April 23 with a climb of Mount Annpurna in Nepal. He scaled Mount Everest on May 22.