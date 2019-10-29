Loading articles...

Mexico ex-governor's wife detained in London

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say the wife of former Veracruz state Gov. Javier Duarte has been detained in London.

A Mexican official who was not authorized to speak about the case says that Karime Macias was detained Tuesday. The official says she had been living a “privileged” life in London.

Duarte was detained in Guatemala in 2017 after six months on the run and is awaiting trial on charges of money laundering and embezzlement. Macias had been with him at the time.

Macias ran Veracruz’s children’s and families agency during his term. Mexico had sought her extradition on state fraud charges.

Local media have depicted her life in London in surreptitiously shot photos and videos. Macias’ lawyer did not immediately return a call for comment.

Christopher Sherman, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 at Avenue collectors - all lanes reopened! SB Avenue ramp to EB 401 also reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:23 AM
Enjoy the milder air today (Oct29) It will be cooler for the rest of the week and prepare for rain and wind for Hal…
Latest Weather
Read more