Mexico ex-governor's wife detained in London
by Christopher Sherman, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 29, 2019 1:32 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say the wife of former Veracruz state Gov. Javier Duarte has been detained in London.
A Mexican official who was not authorized to speak about the case says that Karime Macias was detained Tuesday. The official says she had been living a “privileged” life in London.
Duarte was detained in Guatemala in 2017 after six months on the run and is awaiting trial on charges of money laundering and embezzlement. Macias had been with him at the time.
Macias ran Veracruz’s children’s and families agency during his term. Mexico had sought her extradition on state fraud charges.
Local media have depicted her life in London in surreptitiously shot photos and videos. Macias’ lawyer did not immediately return a call for comment.
Christopher Sherman, The Associated Press
