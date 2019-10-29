Loading articles...

Mexican ex-border state governor extradited to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico says it has extradited a former governor of the border state of Coahuila to face money-laundering and fraud charges in South Texas.

Jorge Juan Torres López had been indicted in 2013 in Corpus Christi on charges of money laundering, conspiracy, wire fraud and bank fraud.

Torres served as the interim governor of Coahuila for most of 2011.

He was arrested in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in February.

The Mexican Attorney General’s Office said Torres Lopez was handed over to U.S. Marshalls at an airport just west of Mexico City.

The case against Torres is part of a larger investigation into money laundering allegations against Coahuila officials and businessmen.

The Associated Press

