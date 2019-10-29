Loading articles...

Man convicted of fraud in drowning deaths of sons

LOS ANGELES — A man who authorities say drove his family off a Los Angeles pier, killing his two severely autistic sons to collect insurance money, has been convicted of 14 federal charges.

Ali Elmezayen (EL-mah-ZION) was found guilty Tuesday of mail and wire fraud, identity theft and money laundering. He could face over 200 years in prison.

Separately, the Hawthorne man faces state charges of murder for financial gain.

Prosecutors say that in 2015, Elmezayen drove off the edge of a commercial fishing dock at the Port of Los Angeles with the children and their mother inside. She survived but the children, ages 8 and 13, were strapped into child seats and drowned.

Elmezayen had taken out $7 million in accidental death insurance policies for the family and collected more than $260,000.

The Associated Press

