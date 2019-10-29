Loading articles...

Lawsuit: Muslim boy questioned at Ohio school about religion

CLEVELAND — A federal civil rights lawsuit says a 10-year-old Muslim boy was questioned about his patriotism and religious beliefs by a student teacher at a school outside Cleveland and was ordered to undress to determine whether his parents had abused him.

The lawsuit filed last week says the boy’s teacher, the student teacher and a nurse for the Lakeview Local School District in Cortland, held him against his will in a room last November and coerced him into saying he’d been disciplined by his mother with a belt.

Family attorney Matthew Abens says a county children’s services investigation quickly determined there was no wrongdoing by his parents.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, says the boy is being treated for trauma.

Lakeview schools Superintendent Velina Taylor declined to comment Tuesday.

Mark Gillispie, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 at Avenue collectors - all lanes reopened! SB Avenue ramp to EB 401 also reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:23 AM
Enjoy the milder air today (Oct29) It will be cooler for the rest of the week and prepare for rain and wind for Hal…
Latest Weather
Read more