Loading articles...

Kathy Mattea named WVU distinguished artist in residence

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Country singer Kathy Mattea will be coaching music students at West Virginia University.

The university says in a news release that the Cross Lanes native has been named a distinguished artist in residence in the School of Music for the 2019-20 academic year.

The statement says the two-time Grammy Award winner will visit the Morgantown campus to give class lectures, offer one-on-one-mentoring and lead master classes with the WVU Bluegrass and Old-Time Bands.

Mattea’s first residency will be held this week and will culminate in a public master class with voice students at the university’s Museum Education Center on Thursday. The event is free and open to the public with limited seating.

She’s scheduled to return to the university in March for a second residency visit.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:25 AM
NB 400 at Major Mackenzie, three lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
Enjoy the milder air today (Oct29) It will be cooler for the rest of the week and prepare for rain and wind for Hal…
Latest Weather
Read more