Judge tosses Pittsburgh gun laws passed after massacre

Daniel Leger, second from right, and his wife, Ellen Leger, embrace during the one-year commemoration of the Tree of Life synagogue attack, at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Dan Leger was seriously wounded during the attack. (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke)

PITTSBURGH — A judge has struck down gun restrictions that the Pittsburgh City Council imposed after last year’s synagogue massacre.

Allegheny County Judge Joseph James ruled Tuesday that Pittsburgh’s firearms laws are “void and unenforceable” because Pennsylvania state law forbids municipalities from regulating guns.

The gun restrictions were approved in April after a mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 worshippers. Courts have thrown out previous municipal attempts at regulation.

The legislation would have restricted military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle authorities say was used in the synagogue attack. It also would have banned most uses of armour-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines, and allowed the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

