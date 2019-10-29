Loading articles...

Israel calls for policy to address crime wave in Arab towns

JERUSALEM — Israel’s prime minister says he is establishing a committee to address violence and crime in Israel’s Arab community after a spike in deadly violence this year.

The committee is set to create a policy within 90 days that aims to “eradicate violence and crime in Arab society.”

That’s according to a statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Tuesday. The team will also hold discussions with leaders of the Arab community. The statement says increased police activity would continue in Arab areas amid the crime wave.

Arab citizens of Israel suffer from widespread discrimination and say Israel’s vaunted security forces are suspiciously powerless when it comes to combatting violence in their communities. Police say local leaders and residents must do more to help them impose law and order.

The Associated Press

