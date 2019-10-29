Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Indiana officer fatally shoots man after traffic accident
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 29, 2019 9:25 am EDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Southwestern Indiana police say an officer fatally shot a man who was being questioned following a traffic accident.
Evansville police say the man died after Monday night’s shooting on the city’s east side. His name hasn’t been released.
Police say an officer who was called to the scene of a car crash was told by a witness that something was wrong with the male motorist’s demeanour.
Capt. Andy Chandler says the officer approached and began questioning the man but thought his behaviour was “questionable” when he didn’t respond.
Chandler says the officer opened fire when the man made quick movements and appeared to have an object.
Investigators say they’re trying to determine what that object was.
The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave as part of department protocol.
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}