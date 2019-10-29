Loading articles...

Government braces as oil spill nears coral reef

Brazil's Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo speaks during a press conference on the Defense Committee's action in response to the ongoing oil spill on beaches in the northeast region, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Since the start of September, a mysterious oil spill has sullied almost 250 beaches on Brazil's northeastern coast. According to the Navy, which is overseeing an investigation, its primary hypothesis is that the oil it spilled from a boat navigating off Brazil's shore. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s Navy is sending more troops to monitor one of the country’s largest coral reef systems, bracing for possible impact of a mysterious oil spill.

Adm. Leonardo Puntel said Tuesday three ships were already onsite, with another two on the way, as well as a helicopter.

The ships will try to identify the heavy crude, which has been particularly difficult to track while moving below the surface of the sea.

Thick black sludge started appearing on Brazil’s coastline at the beginning of September. It has now polluted 254 beaches, mangroves and estuaries in nine northeastern states.

Environmentalists, activists and some politicians say the government’s first response was slow and insufficient.

The Defence Ministry denies any wrongdoing, maintaining it acted as soon as the oil showed up.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle blocking a lane NB 404 approaching Finch.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:37 PM
Super mild for the end of October. High so far @torontopearson today is 16.5C. That darn fog this morning held back…
Latest Weather
Read more