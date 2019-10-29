Loading articles...

German economy minister falls leaving stage at IT event

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN — Germany’s economy minister has fallen as he left a stage during an event at which he was presenting a European digital cloud project.

Peter Altmaier stumbled on steps and appeared to fall head-first as he left the stage after giving a speech at the event Tuesday in Dortmund.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Altmaier was significantly hurt.

The Associated Press

