Frustration at utility rising as California blackouts endure
by Don Thompson And Jocelyn Gecker, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 29, 2019 1:58 am EDT
In this photo taken Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, are power lines in Lafayette, Calif., that show damage near where a fire started. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. power lines may have started two wildfires over the weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area, the utility said Monday, even though widespread blackouts were in place to prevent downed lines from starting fires during dangerously windy weather. The fires described in PG&E reports to state regulators match blazes that destroyed a tennis club and forced evacuations in Lafayette, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of San Francisco. (Matthias Gafni/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Millions of Californians prepared to be in the dark — some 5 days, or longer — as the nation’s largest utility said it was switching off power again Tuesday to prevent powerful winds from damaging its equipment and sparking more fires.
Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. said its latest blackout will start early Tuesday and affect about 1.5 million people —in 29 Northern California counties.
Across the region, it was clear that patience was wearing thin and frustration at the utility was growing.
Southern California Edison had cut off power to about 800 people as of Monday night and warned that it was considering disconnecting about 400,000 more as winds return midweek.
Gecker reported from Berkeley and Lafayette, California. Associated Press writer Johnathan J. Cooper reported from Phoenix.
