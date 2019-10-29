Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
French president inaugurates Jewish centre in Paris
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 29, 2019 3:36 pm EDT
France's President Emmanuel Macron gives a press conference, in Saint-Denis, La Reunion island, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. In a speech Friday on Reunion island, at the end of a four-day trip to French overseas territories, Macron said he wants the countries to have a "shared agenda" on the archipelago, especially to protect its biodiversity. (AP Photo/Fabrice Wislez)
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has given a speech inaugurating the European Judaism Center in Paris.
The 5,000-square-meter (53,820-square-foot) space that was opened Tuesday is a place of exchange and boasts a synagogue with 600 seats and an exhibition centre.
Macron said “this centre is an act of faith in the future.”
It comes as part of a broader fight against rising anti-Semitism in France, the country with the largest Jewish population in Western Europe and one with a painful story for Jews during the Holocaust.
The centre took over a decade to realize and was also given impetus because of extremist attacks in France, such as the killings at a Jewish school in Toulouse in 2012 and a hostage-taking at a Jewish supermarket in Paris in 2015.