Ford recalls vans for 2nd time to fix drive shaft problem
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 29, 2019 10:37 am EDT
DETROIT — Ford is recalling nearly 320,000 Transit full-size vans in North America for a second time because the drive shafts can fail, causing loss of power.
The company says the recall covers the 2015 through 2017 model years. The drive shaft coupling can crack, and continued driving can cause the shaft to break free. In addition to power loss, a falling shaft can allow movement while in park if the parking brake isn’t on. The shaft also can damage brake and fuel lines.
Ford says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.
It’s the second recall for the same problem. Ford says it will replace the couplings every 40,000 miles until a final repair is developed. Dealers will do a permanent fix once parts are ready.
