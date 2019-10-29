Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ex-top UN refugee official, Japan's Sadako Ogata, dies at 92
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 29, 2019 2:50 am EDT
TOKYO — Sadako Ogata, a former top U.N. refugee official and one of first Japanese woman to hold a top job at an international organization, has died. She was 92.
The government-funded Japan International Cooperation Agency, where she last served, said Tuesday that Ogata on Oct. 22 but the cause was not disclosed.
Ogata, the great-grand daughter of former Prime Minister Tsuyoshi Inukai, earned a doctoral degree in political science from the University of California, Berkeley, after finishing master’s degree at Georgetown University, but sought a career in diplomacy.
She served as U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees in 1991-2000 and was often seen in her helmets while visiting conflict-torn areas such as Rwanda and former Yugoslavia.
Ogata served JICA from 2003 to 2012.
The Associated Press
