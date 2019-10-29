Loading articles...

Ex-backbencher bows out of Ontario Liberal leadership before official launch

Last Updated Oct 29, 2019 at 9:36 pm EDT

Arthur Potts, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, celebrate Campbell Canada's 85th anniversary of providing Canadians with great tasting authentic foods, Monday, November 16, 2015, in Toronto. The Canadian Press Images PHOTO/Campbell Company of Canada

A former Ontario Liberal backbencher says he will no longer enter the party’s leadership race, five days after announcing his intent to do so.

Arthur Potts, who represented the Toronto riding of Beaches-East York for four years, has cancelled his official launch event planned for Wednesday.

Potts says he won’t enter the race after all “due to circumstances under these difficult entry rules.”

His decision comes just five days after he announced in a reply to a tweet that he was running for leader.

Potts says he is now endorsing former cabinet minister Michael Coteau to succeed former leader Kathleen Wynne.

Former cabinet ministers Steven Del Duca and Mitzie Hunter are also in the race, as are candidates Kate Graham and Alvin Tedjo.

