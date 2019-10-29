Trial begins for Toronto cop, brother accused in Dafonte Miller beating

A Toronto police officer and his brother are set to stand trial on Tuesday, accused of brutally beating a Whitby teen nearly three years ago, then trying to cover it up.

Const. Michael Theriault and Christian Theriault are jointly charged with aggravated assault, and separately charged for attempting to obstruct justice, in connection with the incident in 2016.

Dafonte Miller, who was 19 at the time of the attack, suffered broken bones and such heavy damage to his left eye that it had to be removed.

When Durham Regional police arrived at the scene, Miller was charged with theft as well as assault with a weapon. Those charges were eventually withdrawn.

Criminal charges against the brothers were not laid until seven months after the incident.