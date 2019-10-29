Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trial begins for Toronto cop, brother accused in Dafonte Miller beating
by News Staff
Posted Oct 29, 2019 5:43 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 29, 2019 at 5:44 am EDT
Dafonte Miller, 19, was allegedly assaulted by a Toronto police officer and his brother in Whitby, Ont., in December 2016. (Photo provided by Julian Falconer, Dafonte Miller's lawyer)
A Toronto police officer and his brother are set to stand trial on Tuesday, accused of brutally beating a Whitby teen nearly three years ago, then trying to cover it up.
Const. Michael Theriault and Christian Theriault are jointly charged with aggravated assault, and separately charged for attempting to obstruct justice, in connection with the incident in 2016.
Dafonte Miller, who was 19 at the time of the attack, suffered broken bones and such heavy damage to his left eye that it had to be removed.
When Durham Regional police arrived at the scene, Miller was charged with theft as well as assault with a weapon. Those charges were eventually withdrawn.
Criminal charges against the brothers were not laid until seven months after the incident.
