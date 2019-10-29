Loading articles...

Centennial event scheduled Nov. 19 for Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A centennial event celebrating Zion National Park’s founding 100 years ago is planned Nov. 19 at Dixie State University in St. George.

The park’s non-profit partner, Zion National Park Forever Project , said the 7:30 p.m. event is free and open to the public, with tickets available online or in person at the university box office.

The event will include live performances by several artists, activities with National Park Service rangers and a screening of a new, Zion Forever film about the park.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 at Avenue collectors - all lanes reopened! SB Avenue ramp to EB 401 also reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:23 AM
Enjoy the milder air today (Oct29) It will be cooler for the rest of the week and prepare for rain and wind for Hal…
Latest Weather
Read more