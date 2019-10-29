Loading articles...

Bucks centre Lopez unknowingly bought stolen Disney goods

ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say longtime Disney enthusiast and Milwaukee Bucks centre Robin Lopez unknowingly purchased rare items stolen from Disney World in Florida.

State attorney’s office records obtained by the Orlando Sentinel show Lopez had purchased clothing from a vintage Epcot animatronic called Buzzy that had gone missing from a now-defunct attraction at the Orlando theme park.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigators say a former Disney employee and his cousin used fake IDs to sneak into the park last year and steal items valued at thousands of dollars, selling them in a lucrative market for exclusive memorabilia.

Authorities have charged the men with dealing in stolen property, grand theft and burglarizing a structure at the park.

Lopez purchased the items on eBay and is said to be co-operating with authorities.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
UPDATE: That's the end of that.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 10 minutes ago
Super mild for the end of October. High so far @torontopearson today is 16.5C. That darn fog this morning held back…
Latest Weather
Read more