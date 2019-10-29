Loading articles...

Bodies of 3 children, 1 adult found in Houston-area home

DEER PARK, Texas — Authorities say they have discovered the bodies of three children and one adult at a suburban Houston home.

Police say the bodies were found Tuesday morning in Deer Park, which is located about 20 miles (32 kilometres) east of Houston.

Cause of death for the four people was not immediately known. Names and ages of the children and adult found in the home were not immediately released by police.

A Deer Park police spokesman didn’t immediately return a call or email seeking additional information.

The Associated Press

