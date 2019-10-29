Loading articles...

Beirut residents scuffle with protesters at city roadblock

Hezbollah supporters clash with Lebanese riot policemen during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Beirut residents have scuffled with Lebanese protesters blocking a main thoroughfare, prompting riot police to move to separate them. The tension Tuesday comes on the 13th day of anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

BEIRUT — Angry Lebanese men wielding sticks have attacked dozens of anti-government protesters blocking a main Beirut thoroughfare, prompting riot police to move in to separate them.

Tuesday’s confrontation took place on a thoroughfare linking eastern and western Beirut. As the angry crowd swelled, some used sticks to push protesters sitting on the asphalt.

It comes on day 13 of anti-government protests, an unprecedented united expression of anger at what demonstrators call a corrupt and inefficient political class in power for decades.

The protesters have called on the government to step down, holding rallies in public squares, and promoting a civil disobedience campaign that includes blocking main roads.

But in recent days, criticism has surfaced of the roadblocks, particularly from opponents of the protests who accuse the demonstrators of paralyzing the country.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:04 AM
SB 400 south of Hwy 88, the left lane is blocked with a collision. AND SB 400 approaching Sheppard, one lane is blo…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 18 minutes ago
View from @EarthCam #Toronto east view Oct 29 7:40am. Fog and mist will dissipate this morning (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more