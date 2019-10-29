Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Arizona official pleads not guilty in adoption fraud case
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 29, 2019 6:34 pm EDT
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An elected official in Arizona accused of running a human smuggling scheme that brought pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to the U.S. has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in Arkansas.
Authorities say Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen illegally paid the Pacific island women to have their babies in the United States and give them up for adoption.
After entering his plea in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Tuesday, Petersen was released on $100,000 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
Petersen’s trial in Arkansas on human smuggling and adoption fraud charges is set for Dec. 9.
He also faces charges in Arizona and Utah.
He entered his plea a day after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted to suspend him without pay for up to 120 days.