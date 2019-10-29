Loading articles...

Argentina's Grossi chosen to head UN nuclear agency

BERLIN — Rafael Mariano Grossi of Argentina has been chosen as the new head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, succeeding the late Yukiya Amano.

Russia’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweeted Tuesday that the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of governors selected Grossi as its new director general.

Grossi is Argentina’s ambassador to the Vienna-based IAEA.

Three other candidates were nominated for the job: Cornel Feruta of Romania, its chief co-ordinator under Amano and the acting director general since his death; Marta Ziakova of Slovakia; and Lassina Zerbo of Burkina Faso.

Amano died in July.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 57 minutes ago
SB 400 south of Hwy 88, the left lane is blocked with a collision. AND SB 400 approaching Sheppard, one lane is blo…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 13 minutes ago
View from @EarthCam #Toronto east view Oct 29 7:40am. Fog and mist will dissipate this morning (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more